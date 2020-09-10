18+
Заметки

Небо над Сан-Франциско стало оранжевым из-за пожаров

10 сентября, 12:37
1 230
0

Из-за пожаров небо над Калифорнией окрасилось в оранжевый цвет. Дымом заволокло почти все западное побережье США. Общая площадь возгорания составила 930 тысяч гектаров — это рекорд за всю историю наблюдений в штате. Известно об 11 погибших. Крупнейшие очаги пожаров находятся недалеко от Сан-Франциско. Его жители выкладывают в соцсети фото и видео того, как выглядит город из-за пожаров.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who wore it better?? SF or Olafur lololololol #endoftheworld #sanfrancisco

Публикация от Issy YI (@issysss)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Публикация от Robert Lis (@robert_lis_fox)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eerie feelings

Публикация от Berti Benbanaste (@bertibenbanaste)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Like the end of the world day

Публикация от Jianli Liu ⭐️@ (@jianli43)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dirty Orange color sky

Публикация от Jianli Liu ⭐️@ (@jianli43)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

unreal 💔 via @sfchronicle #sanfrancisco #2020

Публикация от Emma Nónel (@cigandcon)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who wore it better?? SF or Olafur lololololol #endoftheworld #sanfrancisco

Публикация от Issy YI (@issysss)

Некоторые пользователи соцсетей заметили, что Сан-Франциско очень напоминает кадры из фильма «Бегущий по лезвию 2049».

