Небо над Сан-Франциско стало оранжевым из-за пожаров

Scenes from around San Francisco where dark orange skies are still blanketing the city and region.



This apocalyptic hue is due to a combination of smoke from various wildfires sitting above the marine fog layer. More here on @sfchronicle https://t.co/eChDMsLZLs pic.twitter.com/VaQlNsML0y — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020

It's 12 p.m. in #SanFrancisco and here's what my neighborhood looks like right now. @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/XhBg2b4kpG — Santiago Mejia (@SantiagoMejia) September 9, 2020

Некоторые пользователи соцсетей заметили, что Сан-Франциско очень напоминает кадры из фильма «Бегущий по лезвию 2049».

Blade Runner 2049 is the only thing that really captures the Bay Area today pic.twitter.com/lYkKh5A3dm — Chris Anderson (@chr1sa) September 9, 2020