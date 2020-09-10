Небо над Сан-Франциско стало оранжевым из-за пожаров
Из-за пожаров небо над Калифорнией окрасилось в оранжевый цвет. Дымом заволокло почти все западное побережье США. Общая площадь возгорания составила 930 тысяч гектаров — это рекорд за всю историю наблюдений в штате. Известно об 11 погибших. Крупнейшие очаги пожаров находятся недалеко от Сан-Франциско. Его жители выкладывают в соцсети фото и видео того, как выглядит город из-за пожаров.
Scenes from around San Francisco where dark orange skies are still blanketing the city and region.— Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020
This apocalyptic hue is due to a combination of smoke from various wildfires sitting above the marine fog layer. More here on @sfchronicle https://t.co/eChDMsLZLs pic.twitter.com/VaQlNsML0y
Who wore it better?? SF or Olafur lololololol #endoftheworld #sanfrancisco
It's 12 p.m. in #SanFrancisco and here's what my neighborhood looks like right now. @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/XhBg2b4kpG— Santiago Mejia (@SantiagoMejia) September 9, 2020
Некоторые пользователи соцсетей заметили, что Сан-Франциско очень напоминает кадры из фильма «Бегущий по лезвию 2049».
Blade Runner 2049 is the only thing that really captures the Bay Area today pic.twitter.com/lYkKh5A3dm— Chris Anderson (@chr1sa) September 9, 2020
It is LITERALLY Blade Runner 2049 in California right now. pic.twitter.com/FAggbTQeNB— Kevin L. Lee (@Klee_FilmReview) September 9, 2020
